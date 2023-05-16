Taika Capital LP Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Taika Capital LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,580 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up about 2.5% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taika Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,554,152. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. 629,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

