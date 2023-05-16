Taika Capital LP Has $3.55 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Taika Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up approximately 1.9% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. 553,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

