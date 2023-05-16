Taika Capital LP Has $10.49 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Taika Capital LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 5.5% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Taika Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.15.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.63. The company had a trading volume of 94,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,528. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

