Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007767 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $545.95 million and $17.66 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,299,576 coins and its circulating supply is 259,145,787 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars.

