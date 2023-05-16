Synchrony Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 26,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 419% compared to the average volume of 5,109 call options.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 8,113,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,169. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

