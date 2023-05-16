Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$165.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.1091703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.