Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$165.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.1091703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

