Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$165.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.1091703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

