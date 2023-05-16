Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

SPB opened at C$10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.61. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

