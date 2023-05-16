Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at C$39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.68. The firm has a market cap of C$51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.0843558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

