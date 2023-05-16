Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 2,500 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, William Trousdale sold 976 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $17,548.48.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Trousdale sold 465 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $9,076.80.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 318,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 201,804 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

