Summitry LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summitry LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 134,858 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Starbucks by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. 1,684,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,171. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

