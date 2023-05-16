Summitry LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 1.8% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $24,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $666.39. 82,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $672.37 and a 200 day moving average of $626.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

