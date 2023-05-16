Summitry LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Down 2.0 %

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Eaton stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.45. 909,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,231. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

