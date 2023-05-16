Summitry LLC Has $639,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.5 %

AbbVie stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

