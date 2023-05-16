Summitry LLC Has $46.03 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $46,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.11. 52,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,127. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.86 and a 200 day moving average of $283.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

