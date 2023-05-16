Summitry LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 475,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

