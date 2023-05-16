Stratis Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.90 million and $2.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.23 or 0.06729386 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,156,505 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

