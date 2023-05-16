Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.74 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $984.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 250,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.