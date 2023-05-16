StockNews.com Upgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.25.

PRI stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $1,048,163.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,644.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Primerica by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

