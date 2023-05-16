StockNews.com Upgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. Powell Industries has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $58.04.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 484,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 308,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Featured Stories

