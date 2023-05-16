StockNews.com Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NAVI opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 114,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

