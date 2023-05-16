StockNews.com Upgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $687.35 million, a P/E ratio of -184.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

