StockNews.com Upgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to “Buy”

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $8.37. 67,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,720. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

