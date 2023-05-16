StockNews.com Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Hold

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.9 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.28. 2,346,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,766. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 624,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

