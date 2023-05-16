StockNews.com Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.75 on Friday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Open Text by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

