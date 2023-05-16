StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
ENSV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.53.
About Enservco
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.