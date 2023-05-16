StockNews.com Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SP opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SP Plus has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

Insider Activity

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.