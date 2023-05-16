StockNews.com Downgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Sanofi stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $14,911,080,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

