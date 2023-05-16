StockNews.com Downgrades Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $31.14 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

