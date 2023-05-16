StockNews.com Downgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

AIZ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $130.66 on Friday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $188.08. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Assurant by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.