StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TA opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 5,208.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $1,816,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 617.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 104,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.