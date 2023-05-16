StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.
Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
In other news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
