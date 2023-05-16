Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,971 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,060 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FSM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 3,413,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Articles

