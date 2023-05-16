Steven G. Richter Acquires 2,100 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) Director Steven G. Richter bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 43,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,365. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.