Steven G. Richter Acquires 2,100 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Richter bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 43,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,365. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

