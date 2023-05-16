Stephen C. Chen Sells 669 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.59. 535,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

