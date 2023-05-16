Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Stelco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.00. 84,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.29. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.50.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

