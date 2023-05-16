Steem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.62 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,003.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00331089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00560910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00432375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,168,557 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.