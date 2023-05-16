Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.59 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Status has a total market capitalization of $93.59 million and $1.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,993.73 or 1.00024759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02431161 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $980,283.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

