Status Price Reaches $0.0242 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $93.10 million and $1.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,024.91 or 1.00020968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02431161 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $980,283.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

