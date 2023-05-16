Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,920 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.24% of Splunk worth $33,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,483,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

