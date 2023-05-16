SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 188,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,031. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

