SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $186.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,116. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

