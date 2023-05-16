SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,471,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,551,671 shares.The stock last traded at $41.09 and had previously closed at $41.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,313,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

