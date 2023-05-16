Sourceless One Day Trading Volume Hits $64.27 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $541.99 million and approximately $64.27 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,037.89 or 1.00110435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02580895 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $64.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

