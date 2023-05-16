Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) is Jeneq Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Jeneq Management LP decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for about 10.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 85,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

