SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 203,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 153,826 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Stories

