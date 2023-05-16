Siacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $183.78 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,019.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00330443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00560944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00429157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,106,552,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

