SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of SIBN opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $860.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.95. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $27.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,750. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

