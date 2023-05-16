SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $860.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.95. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $27.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,750. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

