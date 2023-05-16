Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Declines By 9.1%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aaron’s by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,329 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 50.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Aaron’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 147,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $377.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

