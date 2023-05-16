Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Increases By 17.0%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Light Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Light stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Light has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $5.48.
Light Company Profile
