Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Drops By 6.0%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 824,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LG Display by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in LG Display by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 269,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LPL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 83,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,320. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.34). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

